Vietnam slipped 2-1 to Kyrgyzstan in their final friendly that was played at the Al Egla Training Facility Field 4 in Qatar earlier this morning.

Kyrgyzstan took the lead in the 31st minute through Kozho Joel before winger Truong Tien Anh equalised for Vietnam in the 63rd minute.

However, defender Ayzar Akmatov nailed the winner for Kyrgyzstan in the 75th minute for the final scoreline.

Vietnam will open their campaign in Group D of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 against Japan on 14 January 2024 at the Al Thumama Stadium.

