Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong said that that were many positives to be picked from the team’s 5-0 loss to Iran in the friendly earlier this morning at the Al Rayyan Training Site in Qatar.

Indonesia played their final friendly game against Iran before the start of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in two days.

“If we just look at the result, it was disappointing but the players played well and hard. There were many positives which we can take from this game against Iran,” said Tae-yong.

“Three of the goals that were conceded was the result of the mistakes from the defensive line.

“We need to remedy this situation and see how we can use this to produce an effective counterattack.”

In the closed-door match, the score at the end of the first half was 3-0 with Iran scoring through Saman Ghoddos (second minute), Rouzbeh Cheshmi (21st) and Saman Fallah (35th).

Mehdi Ghayedi then added two more (71st and 87th minute) for the final score.

#AFF

#PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...