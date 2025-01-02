Vietnam have taken a slim 2-1 advantage over Thailand in the first-leg, final of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 tonight at the Viet Tri Stadium.

Following a first-half deadlock, it was who else but Rafaelson who once again showed up for Vietnam when he nailed the opener in the 59th minute before adding a second in the 73rd minute.

However, Thailand managed to narrow the gap through Chalermsak Aukkee in the 83rd minute for the final scoreline.

The return tie at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok will be played on Sunday, 5 January 2025.

