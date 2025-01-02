As the PGA TOUR’s Opening Drive kicks off the 2025 FedExCup Season this week at The Sentry, the organization today unveiled PGA TOUR Studios, a state-of-the-art production studio that will redefine and energize how the TOUR creates and delivers content to golf fans across the globe.

First conceptualized in 2017 leading into media rights negotiations, the 165,000-square-foot building broke ground in 2022 and tested its capabilities throughout the fall of 2024. The opening of PGA TOUR Studios is a pivotal next step of golf content production in an ever-changing media landscape and one that will fuel exponential growth in the TOUR.

To commemorate the official opening of PGA TOUR Studios, the PGA TOUR created the first original content from its virtual set in Studio 1A featuring Tiger Woods and tomorrow will see the first round of The Sentry on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ produced from Studios.

PGA TOUR Studios now houses all PGA TOUR media operations, including live production of PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, more than 5,000 hours of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, as well as the TOUR’s expansive roster of more than 50 original, social and digital media platforms.

PGA TOUR Studios is also home to the largest library of golf content in the world, featuring more than 170,000 videos totaling 223,000 hours of content, with the earliest being a film transfer from 1920.

“PGA TOUR Studios is a landmark step in golf media, signaling a tangible investment to more deeply connect with our fans through energetic, compelling content that brings them further inside the ropes and closer to their favorite stars,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan.

“Every new technology and forward-thinking innovation we introduce is about serving our fans and meeting them where they are, and the creative capabilities of PGA TOUR Studios will help us further that mission while showcasing the beauty of our sport.”

With hardware and space to accommodate both current and future standards, PGA TOUR Studios enables the TOUR to produce creative content – even beyond the world of golf – while giving its creators freedom to experiment with the latest cutting-edge technologies.

At launch, PGA TOUR Studios features eight production rooms, eight audio control rooms and seven LED-outfitted studios, including a 270-degree LED display in Studio 1A. The studios are capable of monitoring and displaying thousands of video and audio feeds, all capturing action from up to 144 cameras or live feeds.

Other unique attributes of PGA TOUR Studios include a custom-built video review center with access to all camera feeds for live, on-air rulings, a 34-seat theater to screen all the latest TOUR content projects, studio-specific booths for podcasts and, coming in 2026, PGA TOUR Radio.

PGA TOUR Studios also houses Pro Shop, the PGA TOUR’s preferred partner in Hollywood dedicated to creating premium content at the intersection of golf and culture.

“With PGA TOUR Studios now live, our team can deliver for fans new, dynamic productions that chronicle the incredible stories of our athletes in a new era of golf media,” said Rick Anderson, PGA TOUR Chief Commercial Officer.

“This production studio will help usher in the next chapter for the PGA TOUR as fans around the world further guide our decision-making through their valuable feedback to our Fan Forward initiative.”

As previously announced, PGA TOUR Studios will soon deliver a new World Feed, produced and curated exclusively for international TOUR media partners and their viewers with a customized graphics package and specific cameras focused on international golfers.

This live broadcast will feature weekly on-site reporters and include up to six dedicated cameras at select FedExCup events, all providing greater coverage of international players, which also allows the TOUR to curate and distribute enhanced content across its social and digital platforms.

Following its debut at THE PLAYERS, the World Feed will be produced for all remaining events on the 2025 schedule. Launching the World Feed is the first step toward producing localized live feeds specific to certain countries, with native language announcers and graphics, in the coming years and a major step toward improving the international fan experience.

The three-level PGA TOUR Studios sits adjacent to the 187,000-square-foot PGA TOUR headquarters, which opened in 2021. The completion of the campus helped the TOUR achieve LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) BD+C Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council due to its sustainable design and operation with specific approaches to energy conservation, water use reduction and enhanced indoor air quality.

The previous PGA TOUR Entertainment facility in St. Augustine was the home for TOUR productions since November 1997, and with the growth in popularity of professional golf came the increasing need for more technical resources to deliver a better overall experience.

Current production calls for more on-course TV cameras, on-course microphones and additional graphics systems, which led to the TOUR outgrowing the capabilities of the previous building, located 22 miles from the TOUR’s current campus.

PGA TOUR Studios is built to support the growing production demands and will allow for greater collaboration and efficiency between the creative groups and business operations across the TOUR.

PGA TOUR Studios was designed through a collaboration between Foster + Partners, which also designed PGA TOUR headquarters, and architect of record HLW International. The general contractor was Gilbane Building Company, which ultilized Procore software as a construction management solution, with RocaPoint Partners serving as owner’s representative.

Systems integration of PGA TOUR Studios was provided by NEP Group. The PGA TOUR wishes to thank St. Johns County for their many years of interest and support. The overall annual economic impact of the PGA TOUR exceeds $1 billion in Northeast Florida according to third-party research firm RKG, with the estimated benefit of PGA TOUR Studios expected to net an additional $112 million in total impact.

