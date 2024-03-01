The PGA TOUR announced Wednesday that five-time PGA TOUR winner Camilo Villegas has been named Chairman of the PGA TOUR Player Advisory Council (PAC) after a vote by the TOUR’s membership. Villegas will serve as PAC Chairman for the remainder of 2024 and replace Jordan Spieth as one of the Player Directors on the PGA TOUR Policy Board (Board of Directors) on January 1, 2025, serving a three-year term (2025-27).

Voting for PAC Chairman between Villegas and Kevin Streelman ended Tuesday, February 27. The PAC advises and consults with the Policy Board and Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the TOUR.

Villegas, 42, joined the PGA TOUR at the start of the 2006 season and recorded his first two career wins in consecutive starts during the 2008 FedExCup Playoffs (BMW Championship, TOUR Championship). Most recently, he won the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, earning his first PGA TOUR win in more than nine years and securing exempt status on TOUR through 2025. A native of Medellin, Villegas became the first player from Colombia to compete in the Presidents Cup when he qualified for the International Team in 2009, and he later served as a captain’s assistant for Trevor Immelman in 2022. The winner of the event in 2010, he is one of 10 past champions in the field at this week’s Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

When Villegas begins his term on the Policy Board in 2025, he will join Patrick Cantlay (2024-26), Peter Malnati (2023-25), Adam Scott (2024-26), Webb Simpson (2023-25) and Tiger Woods as Player Directors.

The PGA TOUR announced the 16 players serving on the PAC for 2024 on January 28:

Sam Burns