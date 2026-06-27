A narrow 3-2 win over Sahako FC has allowed Saigon Titans to move up to second from fourth in the HDBank National Futsal Championship 2026.

Off a corner kick in the tenth minute, Sahako stole to the lead through Dinh Bo Thanh before Saigon Titans drew level three minutes later with a Dang Phi Tien finish.

And just before the break, Sahako regained the advantage with a beautiful effort from Marco Antonio Moreira (20th).

However, Saigon Titans remained patient for most of the second half against a marauding Sahako side before drawing level through Le Quoc Nam in the 35th minute, and then Nguyen Thanh Tam delivered the winner in the 39th minute.

In the other match of the day, Tan Hiep Hung Ho Chi Minh City scored a 4-2 win over Ho Chi Minh City Youth.

Tan Hiep Hung Ho Chi Minh City were quick to race to a 3-0 lead at the half, with goals from Nguyen Quy Toan (8th and 17th minute) and Vu Dai Hoc (16th).

Bui Le Kien then made it 4-0 for Tan Hiep Hung Ho Chi Minh City when he found the back of the net in the 27th minute.

Ho Chi Minh City Youth found the space to score twice through Hoang Minh Thuc (35th) and Nguyen Chi Bao (40th), but it was just a tad too late to draw the tie.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #VFF

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