Miguel Rodrigo is back as the head coach of Thailand Futsal national team.

The Spaniard first served in the hot seat from 2016-2017.

Rodrigo has been invited back to the squad as Thailand prepare for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup slated for 17-28 April 2024.

The 54-year-old Rodrigo was signed following earlier plans to bring Jose Lucas Mena Navano fell through when the latter developed health issues.

#AFF

#FAT

Like this: Like Loading...