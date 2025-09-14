The final stage of La Vuelta 25 was shortened due to protests in Madrid. After three weeks of racing across Italian, French, Andorran, and Spanish roads, the peloton started the final stage from Alalpardo but was stopped upon reaching the Spanish capital, where the stage ended early to ensure the safety of the riders, and no podium ceremony was held.

Two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) claimed victory in the 80th edition of La Vuelta, making Denmark the 15th nation to win the Spanish Grand Tour. He was joined on the overall podium by Portugal’s Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Great Britain’s Tom Pidcock (Q36.5), the first MTB Olympic Champion to finish in a Grand Tour top 3.

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) won the green jersey for a second time, becoming the second rider in history to win the points standings of both the Giro and La Vuelta in the same year, after Eddy Merckx in 1973. Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), winner of the KOM classification for the second consecutive year, became the first rider to defend La Vuelta’s polka-dot jersey successfully since Omar Fraile in 2015 and 2016.

Madrid is finally in sight for the 153 riders still in the peloton, after three weeks of battle since the official start in Piedmont. They have illuminated roads across Italy, France, Andorra, and Spain and now prepare to celebrate their achievements as they reach their final destination.

The peloton set off in the afternoon from Alalpardo, observing the traditional greetings. Clad in La Roja, Jonas Vingegaard participates in the first photo session with his Danish compatriots Mads Pedersen (winner of the green jersey), Mikkel Bjerg, Chris Juul-Jensen, Anders Foldager, and Jonas Gregaard.

Vingegaard is then joined by his Visma-Lease a Bike teammates, notably Sepp Kuss, who has taken part in five of the team’s seven La Vuelta victories over the last seven editions. Plastic cups and smiles are everywhere as the riders and the La Vuelta 25 caravan toast the final day of racing.

The peloton slowly make their way to Madrid, where they stop as protestors invade the road. Stage 21 ends early to ensure the riders’ safety, and no podium ceremony was held.

Vingegaard takes his first La Vuelta 25, after two victories in the Tour de France (2022 and 2023). His runner-up is Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), while Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) secures Great Britain’s 10th GC podium in La Vuelta, 40 years after Robert Millar (now Philippa York) opened that list.

Pedersen claims a second points classification win at La Vuelta, after previous success in 2022. Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) doubles up in the KOM standings, retaining the polka-dot jersey for a second consecutive year. Other awards go to Matthew Riccitello (best young rider), UAE Team Emirates-XRG (team classification), and Joel Nicolau (most aggressive rider of La Vuelta 25). – www.lavuelta.es

