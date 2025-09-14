Kazuki Higa won the Shinhan Donghae Open today, drawing on every ounce of his experience to fend off a strong chasing pack to claim the title for the second time in his career.

The diminutive Japanese star shot a final round four-under-par 68 for a tournament total of 18-under and a one-stroke victory over Canadian Richard T. Lee and Scott Vincent from Zimbabwe.

Lee closed with a 67 and Vincent, the Asian Tour Order of Merit leader, a 68.

Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho and Danthai Boonma from Thailand tied for fourth, one stroke back, after both returned 68s.

Higa, who won this event in 2022, when it was played in Japan, started the day with a one-shot lead, but with a strong Asian Tour cohort in hot pursuit.

It looked like he was going to run away with the title by making birdies on the first four holes, and he was three ahead at the turn from playing partners Vincent and Lee

However, the narrative changed on the homeward stretch when the gap closed and drama unfolded on the par-five 18th.

First, Higa did well to avoid a three-shot swing on the par-four 10th. His second shot rolled off the green and he faced a difficult chip shot to an elevated green. The best he could do was get it to eight feet while Lee faced a makeable birdie putt. However, Higa showed why he is a proven winner by draining his putt while Lee holed his to go two behind.

Soon after, Higa missed 15-footer for par on the par-three 13th, meaning he was one ahead of Lee. That margin remained that until the last with Vincent two back.

With the last hole reachable in two the tournament was still wide open but when Lee found water off the tee on the right and Vincent landed in a fairway bunker Higa’s work was made that much easier. That was especially the case when Higa found the fairway safely and laid up in two.

There was a long delay of about 30 minutes, when officials tried to determine where Lee could drop from. Line of entry was confirmed to be almost all the way back to the tee, but remarkably Lee went on to make par by holing a 15-foot putt from just off the green. Higa had pitched off the back of the green with his third, meaning there was much work to be done following Lee’s brilliant save – which was accompanied by a huge roar from the large gallery. He needed to get up and down for the win which he calmly did thanks to a deft chip to two feet.

“Very relieved to win,” said Higa, one of the shortest players in the field, at 158cm, but keeper of one of the biggest all-round games.

“It got a little tough. There were a few missed shots and a lot of pressure on the back nine. I am glad my game held up. It’s the first time I have won an event twice.”

With this week’s event tri-sanctioned by the Asian, Korean and Japan Tours it means he is now an eight-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour.

Four of those came in 2022, when his Shinhan Donghae win helped him secure the Japan Tour money list.

Remarkably, nearly all of his wins have come from leading from the front.

He said: “There is a fighter in me I guess but it is hard for me to say. I have always led in events I have won but always think about the other players, and pressure they are under. It’s a company secret, stop asking.”

The 30-year-old explained he has been working hard on hitting the ball further since winning in 2022 – and now hits just over 10 yards longer.

“The past two years I have been training and changed clubs to be able to hit longer. There has been a lot of testing, a lot of trial and error. No swing change, hard to put into words. I have focused on speed and a strong mentality to realise my potential,” he said.

Lee was disappointed to miss out but philosophical, in defeat.

“I mean, I didn’t really have many mistakes except for that last tee shot on 18,” said the Canadian. “And, you know, if I just made birdie on the last hole, I think I would have had a chance to at least force a play-off. But then again, I think I made a good run today to catch up to Higa and yeah, no regrets.”

Vincent birdied the final two holes to consolidate his Merit list lead.

“Of course, you are hoping and hoping for the win,” he commented.

“I was trying to get one or two more birdies early but to finish the way I did was just the icing on the cake. To come within one just shows you how small the margins are. It is an awesome week. I played great. Just have to build from this and keep going.”

The Asian Tour heads to Chinese-Taipei next week for the Yeangder TPC. It starts on Thursday at Linkou International Golf & Country Club.

Suteepat Prateeptienchai is the defending champion, and heads to the event in fine form having won the Mandiri Indonesia Open two weeks ago. He finished in a tie for 42nd this week.

Scores after round 4 of The 41st Shinhan Donghae Open being played at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea – a par-72, 7,470-yard layout course (am – denotes amateur):

270 – Kazuki Higa (JPN) 70-67-65-68.

271 – Richard T. Lee (CAN) 68-71-65-67, Scott Vincent (ZIM) 71-67-65-68.

272 – Danthai Boonma (THA) 67-71-66-68, Taichi Kho (HKG) 69-69-66-68.

273 – Seonghyeon Kim (KOR) 70-70-69-64.

274 – Ryo Katsumata (JPN) 72-67-68-67.

275 – Hideto Tanihara (JPN) 70-68-69-68, Travis Smyth (AUS) 71-68-67-69, Taiki Yoshida (JPN) 68-68-68-71.

276 – Mikiya Akutsu (JPN) 73-68-67-68.

277 – Minkyu Kim (KOR) 68-71-72-66, Nick Voke (NZL) 72-70-69-66, Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA) 73-70-67-67, Austen Truslow (USA) 72-69-72-64, Bjorn Hellgren (SWE) 71-64-73-69, Sanghee Lee (KOR) 70-66-70-71.

278 – Hyunwoo Ryu (KOR) 71-70-71-66, Riki Kawamoto (JPN) 73-70-67-68, Jinho Choi (KOR) 69-70-71-68, Hyungjoon Lee (KOR) 68-73-68-69, Shugo Imahira (JPN) 72-71-70-65, Ryutaro Nagano (JPN) 69-67-72-70, Taehoon Ok (KOR) 71-65-72-70, Yongjun Bae (KOR) 71-67-69-71, Tomoharu Otsuki (JPN) 68-71-68-71, Kyungnam Kang (KOR) 70-70-67-71, Shunya Takeyasu (JPN) 71-69-67-71, Minhyuk Song (KOR) 70-68-68-72.

279 – Tatsunori Shogenji (JPN) 74-69-70-66, Daihan Lee (KOR) 72-68-68-71, Younghan Song (KOR) 68-69-70-72, Sarit Suwannarut (THA) 71-67-66-75.

280 – Junghwan Lee (KOR) 71-68-72-69, Yusaku Hosono (JPN) 70-70-72-68, Charlie Lindh (SWE) 71-71-67-71.

281 – Koshiro Maeda (JPN) 70-69-72-70, Ryosuke Kinoshita (JPN) 69-71-71-70, Baekjun Kim (KOR) 75-66-71-69, Kyongjun Moon (KOR) 68-71-70-72, Guntaek Koh (KOR) 71-71-71-68.

282 – Jeunghun Wang (KOR) 68-73-71-70, Yonggyu Park (KOR) 73-69-70-70, Poom Saksansin (THA) 72-71-69-70, Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA) 69-72-68-73, Dongmin Kim (KOR) 71-71-72-68, Steve Lewton (ENG) 74-69-71-68.

283 – Seunghyuk Kim (KOR) 71-71-69-72, Wooyoung Cho (KOR) 74-69-69-71, Sangmoon Bae (KOR) 72-71-70-70, Miguel Tabuena (PHI) 71-72-70-70, Ian Snyman (RSA) 71-71-72-69, Yeongsu Kim (KOR) 73-70-71-69.

284 – Aguri Iwasaki (JPN) 72-70-72-70, Doyeob Mun (KOR) 69-71-74-70, Sampson Zheng (CHN) 72-70-72-70.

285 – Taehoon Kim (KOR) 76-66-71-72, Yetaek Lim (KOR) 70-71-67-77, Yuta Sugiura (JPN) 72-67-67-79.

286 – Gyumin Lee (KOR) 70-72-69-75, Jeongwoo Ham (KOR) 71-72-72-71.

287 – Taehee Lee (KOR) 71-71-73-72, Yusuke Sakamoto (JPN) 75-68-74-70.

289 – Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA) 70-73-74-72.

290 – Galam Jeon (KOR) 72-70-72-76, Sanghyun Park (KOR) 69-74-71-76, Mingyu Cho (KOR) 69-74-72-75, M.J. Maguire (USA) 74-69-74-73.

291 – Dongkyu Jang (KOR) 74-69-74-74, Seonghun Kwon (KOR) 69-74-77-71.

293 – Taichi Nabetani (JPN) 73-69-75-76.

295 – Nitithorn Thippong (THA) 73-68-77-77.

