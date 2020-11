Visakha FC picked up their first Hun Sen Cup title after beating Nagaworld FC 2-0 in the final that was played at the National Olympic Stadium.

After several near misses, a quick counter attack in the 41st minute allowed Keo Sok Pheng to fire in the lead from the edge of the box for Visakha to take the slim 1-0 lead into the second half.

In the 57th minute, Cheng Meng made a fine finish from a superb build-up down the left to hand Visakha the well-deserved win.

