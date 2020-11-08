A header from Bruno Catanhede was enough to give Viettel FC the 2020 LS V League 1 crown following their close 1-0 win over Saigon FC in their final match of the season that was played at the Thong Nhat Stadium.

The 27-year-old Brazilian headed in the only goal of the game early in the 18th minute making good on the freekick from the right.

Viettel were formerly known as The Cong and had a long history in Vietnam football having been established in 1954.

After several titles prior to the establishment of the V League, The Cong won the inaugural title in 1981/82 and also 1982/83.

They went on to win three more titles (1987/88, 1990 and 1998) before they were relegated to the lower V League 2 in 2004.

They won the V League 2 title in 2018 to regain promotion and where they finished sixth in 2019 V League 1.

In the meantime, defending champions Hanoi FC were left disappointed at not being able to win their third title in a row.

Heading into the final game of the season, Hanoi were up against Than Quang Ninh, whom they were confident of beating, provided that Viettel fall to Saigon.

But as luck would have it, Hanoi’s 4-0 win – Nguyen Quang Hai (16th), Nguyen Van Quyet (42nd) and Gordon R. (78th and 83rd) -mattered little in the end as Catanhede did enough to give Viettel the crown.

RESULTS – CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

Viettel FC beat Saigon FC 1-0

Hanoi FC beat Than Quang Ninh 4-0

