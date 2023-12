VUC FC beat Generations FC 2-1 in a pulsating final to lift the MFF Rhino Futsal Championship 2023 final at the MFF Futsal Stadium.

For their effort, VUC FC picked up the 3,000,000 MMK (USD 1,400) prize money as Generations FC took 1,500,000 MMK (USD 700) for coming in second.

