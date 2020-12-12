W Series, the international single-seater motor racing championship for female drivers, has announced its provisional race calendar for the 2021 on-track season, in partnership with Formula 1.

The series will run support races at eight F1 Grands Prix next year, beginning with the French GP in late June, and taking in rounds in Austria, the UK, Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands, the USA and finishing in Mexico.

Provisional 2021 W Series calendar:

26 June – Le Castellet, France

3 July – Spielberg, Austria

17 July – Silverstone, UK

31 July – Budapest, Hungary

28 August – Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

4 September – Zandvoort, Netherlands

23 October – Austin, USA

30 October – Mexico City, Mexico

Catherine Bond Muir, Chief Executive Officer of the W Series, said: “The prospect of seeing W Series race alongside Formula 1, the world’s premier motor racing series, has become even more tantalising as a result of today’s announcement of our 2021 race calendar.

“The eight races will allow our fast and fearless female racing drivers to showcase their skills on some of the world’s most iconic racing circuits, in Europe and the Americas, and literally follow in the tyre tracks of the greatest racing drivers in the world today.

“W Series’ mission will always be to further the interests and prospects of female racing drivers, and to inspire girls and women everywhere. Our 2021 race schedule in partnership with Formula 1 will significantly increase our global reach, impact and influence by placing W Series on motor racing’s greatest stage and taking us to new audiences and territories. Our drivers are ready and raring to race and entertain, and the 2021 season curtain-raiser in France next June cannot come soon enough.”

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsport, Formula 1, added: “We are delighted to announce the eight Formula 1 races that W Series will join in 2021. There is a really exciting mix of circuits that will showcase the exceptional talent of the drivers in the series.

“We believe that it is incredibly important to give everyone the chance to reach the highest levels of our sport, and partnering with W Series shows our determination and commitment to building greater diversity across Formula 1.”

Like this: Like Loading...