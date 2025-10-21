The 2026 Diamond League season will begin in Doha on May 8 and finish at the two-day series final in Brussels on September 4-5.

The world’s greatest athletes will return to the global stage next year as they embark on another continent-crossing Wanda Diamond League campaign in 2026. Following another record-breaking year in 2025, many of the sport’s biggest names will be hoping to make history once again as athletics’ premier one-day series returns for its 17th season. As in previous years, athletes will compete for points at 14 meetings as they bid to qualify for the series final in Brussels and a shot at the iconic Diamond Trophy. The 2026 Road to the Final will begin in Asia, with Doha hosting the season opener on May 8 before back-to-back Chinese meetings in Shanghai and Xiamen. The African leg of the series will take place in Rabat on May 31, before the first European meeting of the season in Rome the following week.After stops in Stockholm, Oslo and Paris, the world’s biggest stars will head to Eugene on the US west coast for a meeting which has seen five world records in the past three seasons alone. The series then returns to Europe for meetings in Monaco and London, before the Road to the Final enters the home straight in August. Lausanne, Silesia and Zurich will be the last stops before the world’s biggest stars assemble in Brussels for the Wanda Diamond League Final on September 4-5.With meetings on four different continents, the Diamond League is one of the most truly global series in world sport. In 2025, it welcomed 400,000 spectators to some of the planet’s most iconic arenas and was broadcast on television in 170 different countries.It also reached an online fanbase of five million social media followers worldwide, notching up more than one billion impressions and more than 900 million video views across all platforms. In 2026, that global reach will only grow as the sport’s biggest names return to Diamond League action. Swedish pole vault sensation Mondo Duplantis will be out to claim a sixth successive Diamond League title in 2026, as he looks to improve on his latest world record of 6.30m. US sprint star Noah Lyles became the most successful track athlete in Diamond League history with his sixth series title in 2025, and now has the chance to equal or even surpass the overall record of seven Diamond Trophies.For newly crowned world champions such as the USA’s Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Jamaica’s Oblique Seville, the 2026 Diamond League offers the chance to confirm their top-dog status in a season-long struggle for one of the sport’s biggest prizes. With no Olympic Games or World Championships, the Diamond Trophy will be one of the biggest global titles up for grabs in 2026. The full dates for the 2026 Wanda Diamond League season are as follows:May 8 – DohaMay 16 – ShanghaiMay 23 – XiamenMay 31 – RabatJune 4 – RomeJune 7 – StockholmJune 10 – OsloJune 26 – ParisJuly 4 – EugeneJuly 10 – MonacoJuly 18 – LondonAugust 21 – LausanneAugust 23 – SilesiaAugust 27 – ZurichSeptember 4-5 – Final in BrusselsAbout the Wanda Diamond LeagueThe Wanda Diamond League is the elite one-day meeting series in athletics. It comprises 15 of the most prestigious events in global track and field, crossing four continents and 13 different countries to reach athletics fans in all corners of the world. The series provides a unique opportunity for athletes across the full diversity of track and field to compete at the highest level throughout the outdoor season. In 32 different disciplines, athletes compete for points at the 14 series meetings in a bid to qualify for the two-day Wanda Diamond League Final, which will be held in Brussels on September 4-5 2026.

