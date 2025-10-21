Ducati has added another milestone to its illustrious history in the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, securing its 21st Manufacturers’ Title at the Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto, Andalucía. This latest success marks the fourth consecutive crown for the Bologna-based manufacturer, continuing a dominant run that began in 2021.

The 2025 season once again highlighted Ducati’s strength, with Nicolo Bulega and Alvaro Bautista, both representing Aruba.it Racing – Ducati, leading the charge for the brand. In addition, Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) and Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) contributed valuable points throughout the season, supporting Ducati’s consistent lead in the Manufacturers’ Standings and helping ensure the title remained in Bologna for a fourth consecutive year.

As Ducati reflects on another title-winning season, attention now turns to 2026 and the debut of the updated Ducati Panigale V4 R. The factory line-up will also see a new chapter as Iker Lecuona joins the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team alongside Bulega, with the aim of extending Ducati’s winning tradition in the years to come.

Luigi Dall’Igna (Ducati Corse General Manager):

“With great satisfaction we end the last season of the current Panigale V4 R that for the fourth consecutive year has confirmed as the most competitive bike of the Championship and, with five private teams moreover our Factory team have chosen to ride with this bike, shows how much the Ducati project is appreciated and recognized also outside our box. This year we have faced new conditions but the results achieved by Aruba.it Racing – Ducati with Nicolò and Alvaro and by Barni Spark Racing Team, Pata Go Eleven, MGM BONOVO Racing, Motocorsa Racing and Marc VDS Racing with their riders show the consistency in terms of performance by the Panigale V4 R. A special thanks to all the guys and girls in Ducati Corse. Everyone of them makes me proud and together we are looking forward to take on track the next generation of the Panigale”.

