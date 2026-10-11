Malaysia’s young shuttlers put up a spirited performance but it was not enough to topple China as the defending champion lifted their 16th title at the VICTOR BWF World Junior Team Championships final, which offered plenty of reasons for optimism.

Malaysia lost the tie 1-2, with game scores of 46-55, 55-53, 45-55 in the mixed-team scoring format at Cairo Indoor Hall Stadium. However, their spirited fightback in the second game proved that the youngsters have the talent, confidence and fighting spirit to challenge the world’s best.

The silver-medal finish was Malaysia’s first appearance in the Suhandinata Cup final in nine years, matching their runner-up achievement in 2017, when they also lost to China.

After being outplayed in the opening game, Malaysia found their rhythm in the second. Despite Tiew Wei Jie conceding an early deficit in the men’s singles, the doubles combinations raised the intensity with Genevie Lim and Low Zi Yu leading the charge alongside the mixed and men’s doubles pairs.

Their efforts paid off as Malaysia edged China 55-53 to level the contest and force a decider.

However, China’s depth proved decisive in the final game, continuously posing problems for Malaysia who struggled to keep up in the opening singles matches and trailed by a sizeable deficit. The Chinese capitalised on the advantage to seal their 16th Suhandinata Cup title.

Despite the disappointment, Malaysia’s campaign was a significant achievement, especially after eliminating two-time champions Indonesia in the semi-finals.

Low Zi Yu admitted the team had hoped to go one step further but said the close second game had strengthened their belief. “In the second set we were always close, our confidence grew with more self-belief,” she said.

The silver medal feat however was more than a consolation prize for the Malaysian juniors, as they overcame immense pressure and pushed powerhouse China to their limit.

(Final Results):

China bt Malaysia 2-1

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