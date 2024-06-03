Persib Bandung head coach Bojan Hodak said that they ‘are deserving champions’ after the club landed the 2023/24 BRI Liga 1 Championship Series title on the weekend.

The club known as Maung Bandung picked up their third Indonesia top-flight crown after beating Madura United FC with a 6-1 aggregate over two legs.

“It was a difficult match, Madura United attacked from the onset, but we defended well. In the second half we started to get space and dominate,” said Hodak.

“Persib deserves to be champions. We basically have more chances to score goals, but the most important thing is to win trophies.”

#AFF

#PSSI

#Liga1

