Shin Tae-yong, the head coach of the Indonesia national team, said that he is constantly monitoring the development of the players as they look to play in two playoff matches for the 2021 AFC Asian Cup next month.

With the two matches against Chinese Taipei slated for the first half of October in a-yet-to-confirmed-venue, the Indonesia national side has been hard at work over the last several days at the Senayan Madya Stadium in Jakarta.

“We continue to monitor the development of players who have been in centralized training for three days. We hope that the players will continue to improve their performance. At the same time too, our players are given the opportunity to join their clubs in the BRI Liga 1 competition,” said Tae-yong.

The matches against Chinese Taipei will serve as part of the team’s continued preparation for the AFF Suzuki Cup which has been slated for December this year.

Following the official draw this week, Indonesia have been placed in Group B against defending champions Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia and Laos.

 

INDONESIA NATIONAL TRAINING SQUAD

  1. Johan Ahmad Farizi – Arema FC
  2. Feby Eka Putra – Arema FC
  3. Kushedya Hari Yudo – Arema FC
  4. Muhamad Rafli – Arema FC
  5. Dedik Setiawan – Arema FC
  6. Nadeo Arga Winata – Bali United
  7. I Kadek Agung Widnyana Putra – Bali United
  8. Muhamad Riyandi – Barito Putera
  9. Muhamad Firly – Barito Putera
  10. Muhammad Lutfi Kamal Baharsyah – Barito Putera
  11. Evan Dimas Darmono – Bhayangkara FC
  12. Adam Alis Setyano – Bhayangkara FC
  13. Muhammad Rifad Marasabessy – Borneo FC
  14. Hendro Siswanto – Borneo FC
  15. Fachruddin Aryanto – Madura United
  16. Ernando Ari Sutaryadi – Persebaya
  17. Arif Satria – Persebaya
  18. Rachmat Irianto – Persebaya
  19. Rizky Ridho Ramadhani – Persebaya
  20. Ricky Kambuaya – Persebaya
  21. Much Aqil Savik – Persib Bandung
  22. Victor Igbonefo – Persib Bandung
  23. Bayu Muhamad Fiqri – Persib Bandung
  24. Febri Haryadi – Persib Bandung
  25. Ezra Walian – Persib Bandung
  26. Osvaldo Ardiles Haay – Persija Jakarta
  27. Taufik Hidayat – Persija Jakarta
  28. Braif Fatari – Persija Jakarta
  29. Dany Saputra – Persik Kediri
  30. Ramai Melvin Rumakiek – Persipura
  31. Syarul Fadilah – PS Tira Persikabo
  32. Didik Wahyu Wijayance – PS Tira Persikabo
  33. Pratama Arhan Alif Rifai – PSIS Semarang
  34. Septian David Maulana – PSIS Semarang
  35. Irfan Jaya – PSS Sleman
  36. Genta Alparedo – Semen Padang

 

