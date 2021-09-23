Shin Tae-yong, the head coach of the Indonesia national team, said that he is constantly monitoring the development of the players as they look to play in two playoff matches for the 2021 AFC Asian Cup next month.

With the two matches against Chinese Taipei slated for the first half of October in a-yet-to-confirmed-venue, the Indonesia national side has been hard at work over the last several days at the Senayan Madya Stadium in Jakarta.

“We continue to monitor the development of players who have been in centralized training for three days. We hope that the players will continue to improve their performance. At the same time too, our players are given the opportunity to join their clubs in the BRI Liga 1 competition,” said Tae-yong.

The matches against Chinese Taipei will serve as part of the team’s continued preparation for the AFF Suzuki Cup which has been slated for December this year.

Following the official draw this week, Indonesia have been placed in Group B against defending champions Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia and Laos.

INDONESIA NATIONAL TRAINING SQUAD

Johan Ahmad Farizi – Arema FC Feby Eka Putra – Arema FC Kushedya Hari Yudo – Arema FC Muhamad Rafli – Arema FC Dedik Setiawan – Arema FC Nadeo Arga Winata – Bali United I Kadek Agung Widnyana Putra – Bali United Muhamad Riyandi – Barito Putera Muhamad Firly – Barito Putera Muhammad Lutfi Kamal Baharsyah – Barito Putera Evan Dimas Darmono – Bhayangkara FC Adam Alis Setyano – Bhayangkara FC Muhammad Rifad Marasabessy – Borneo FC Hendro Siswanto – Borneo FC Fachruddin Aryanto – Madura United Ernando Ari Sutaryadi – Persebaya Arif Satria – Persebaya Rachmat Irianto – Persebaya Rizky Ridho Ramadhani – Persebaya Ricky Kambuaya – Persebaya Much Aqil Savik – Persib Bandung Victor Igbonefo – Persib Bandung Bayu Muhamad Fiqri – Persib Bandung Febri Haryadi – Persib Bandung Ezra Walian – Persib Bandung Osvaldo Ardiles Haay – Persija Jakarta Taufik Hidayat – Persija Jakarta Braif Fatari – Persija Jakarta Dany Saputra – Persik Kediri Ramai Melvin Rumakiek – Persipura Syarul Fadilah – PS Tira Persikabo Didik Wahyu Wijayance – PS Tira Persikabo Pratama Arhan Alif Rifai – PSIS Semarang Septian David Maulana – PSIS Semarang Irfan Jaya – PSS Sleman Genta Alparedo – Semen Padang

Pictures Courtesy #PSSI

