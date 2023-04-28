The seven months of training in China has whetted the appetite for the Cambodian national women’s team for the 32nd SEA Games next week where they now have “a new taste for victory”.

The team spent some seven months of intense training under Chinese coaches in China since September last year and where they made their return to Phnom Penh this week.

“Training in China was hard but we got a new taste for victory. In spite of the cold weather, our team still pushed forward. I really appreciate the spirit of all the players for preparing well for the SEA Games,” said defender Nhor Sreynet.

“We all have never been discouraged, but we have struggled with the difficulty to enhance the technical quality of our team as the main goal for the 2023 SEA Games. The whole team expects to go through the group stage and advance to the semi-finals.”

At the SEA Games, the Cambodian women’s team is in Group B where they will open their campaign against Laos on 3 May 2023.

They will then take on Singapore on 6 May 2023 and Thailand on 9 May 2023 at the Smart RSN Stadium.

#AFF

#FFC

#2023SEAG

Like this: Like Loading...