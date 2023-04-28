Making its debut on the WorldSBK calendar in 2020, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya became the sixth Spanish track in the Championship history. A permanent fixture on the MotoGP™ calendar since 1992, the fast and flowing venue has witnessed classic races across all forms of motorcycle racing.

DID YOU KNOW?

There have been six different winners out of nine races run at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona. In 2022, Alvaro Bautista went from no wins to the track record of three. He is followed by Jonathan Rea on two victories in Barcelona.

BARCELONA’S HOT SPOTS WITH XAVI VIERGE

T1/ “The main straight is quite long and finally from mid-way until the end it is always going downhill, so you can reach a high speed.”



T5/ “If it is a little bit cold you have to take care on T5. Then you have a big corner at T6, which is also nice because the kerb is a little bit higher in the inside.”

T10/ “You can have very hard braking into T10 but T12 is like a transition corner, to arrive at the last few corners, which are very difficult.”

What to look out for in Barcelona

