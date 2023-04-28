National men’s pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi were made to toil before they were able to book their place in the semifinals of the Badminton Asia Championship (BAC) 2023.

In the match that was played at the Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Stadium in Dubai, Yew Sin-Ee Yi survived a three-set battle against Japanese pair of Ayato Endo-Yuta Takei to win 10-21, 21-15 and 22-20.

In the next round, the world No.8 pair will take on the top doubles from Indonesia Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

On the other hand, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai also made the cut to the semifinals after beating Rinov Rivaldy-Pitha Haningtyas Mentari from Indonesia, 21-15, 15-19, 21-19.

Their next opponent will be world No. 1 pair, Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong from China.

In the meantime, Malaysian doubles Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik were shown the way out following their loss to Lee Yang-Wang Chi Lin from Chinese Taipei.

Despite taking the first set 21-14, the world No.2 pair fell to Lee Yang-Chi Lin 16-21, 19-21 in a duel that lasted 47 minutes.

