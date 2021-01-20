It was a weekend to forget for the V League big boys when they failed to get the opening start they were looking for on the first matchday of the 2021 LS V. League 1.

Following from Hanoi FC – the newly crowned Vietnam Super Cup winners – 3-0 defeat to Nam Dinh, last year’s V League champions Viettel FC fared no better when they fell to a 1-0 loss to Hai Phong.

Nguyen Phu’s early goal in the 16th minute was enough to give the visiting Hai Phong side the full three points as the champions started the new season with hometown blues.

It was not only Hanoi FC and Viettel FC who were left reeling from the weekend, as Ho Chi Minh City FC also found themselves at the wrong end of the pitch when they were done in by SHB Da Nang 1-0.

Big spending HCMC FC failed to come back from Da Nang’s early goal fired in by Vietnam international Ha Duc Chinh in the 17th minute.

For Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL), their decision to bring back Kiatisuk Senamuang to the helm did not give them the start they wanted when they conceded a 1-0 loss to Saigon FC.

The only goal of the game came in the 40th minute through Gaston Merlo.

RESULTS

Nam Dinh beat Hanoi FC 3-0

Song Lam Nghe Anh drew with Binh Dinh 1-1

Binh Duong beat Thanh Hoa 1-0

Hai Phong beat Viettel FC 1-0

Da Nang beat HCM City 1-0

Than Quang Ninh beat Hong Linh Ha Tinh 2-1

Saigon FC beat Hoang Anh Gia Lai 1-0

