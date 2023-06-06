Hans Michael Weiss is back for a second stint with the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) as the head coach of the Philippine national team.
Weiss was in charge of 44 matches for the Philippines from 2011 to 2013, winning 21, drawing 11 and losing 12.
His immediate task will be to prepare a team for the two friendlies during FIFA Match Days – against Nepal on 15 June 2023 and then Chinese Taipei on 19 June 2023.
Both matches will be played at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.
“We are delighted to welcome coach Weiss back to the Philippines national team,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta.
“He has kept the Philippines close to his heart and continues to be a well-respected figure by players and staff.”
PHILIPPINES TRAINING SQUAD
Neil Etheridge
Patrick Deyto
Julian Schwarzer
Amani Aguinaldo
Jesper Nyholm
Carlie De Murga
Martin Steuble
Daisuke Sato
Santiago Rublico
Jesse Curran
Marco Casambre
Mike Ott
Manny Ott
Oskari Kekkonen
Sandro Reyes
Hikaru Minegishi
Dylan De Bruycker
Kevin Ingreso
Patrick Reichelt
OJ Porteria
Jared Peña
Chester Gio Pabualan
Andres Aldeguer
Kenshiro Daniels
Bienvenido Marañon
Jarvey Gayoso
