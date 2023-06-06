Hans Michael Weiss is back for a second stint with the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) as the head coach of the Philippine national team.



Weiss was in charge of 44 matches for the Philippines from 2011 to 2013, winning 21, drawing 11 and losing 12.

His immediate task will be to prepare a team for the two friendlies during FIFA Match Days – against Nepal on 15 June 2023 and then Chinese Taipei on 19 June 2023.

Both matches will be played at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

“We are delighted to welcome coach Weiss back to the Philippines national team,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta.

“He has kept the Philippines close to his heart and continues to be a well-respected figure by players and staff.”

PHILIPPINES TRAINING SQUAD

Neil Etheridge

Patrick Deyto

Julian Schwarzer

Amani Aguinaldo

Jesper Nyholm

Carlie De Murga

Martin Steuble

Daisuke Sato

Santiago Rublico

Jesse Curran

Marco Casambre

Mike Ott

Manny Ott

Oskari Kekkonen

Sandro Reyes

Hikaru Minegishi

Dylan De Bruycker

Kevin Ingreso

Patrick Reichelt

OJ Porteria

Jared Peña

Chester Gio Pabualan

Andres Aldeguer

Kenshiro Daniels

Bienvenido Marañon

Jarvey Gayoso

