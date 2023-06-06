Noor Askuzaimey Mat Salim delivered Malaysia’s first gold medal in Boccia in the Women’s BC4 as the contingent continued their rich vein of gold medals in the 12th edition of the ASEAN Para Games (APG) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Following yesterday’s glittering 16 gold medals haul, the Malaysian raked in a further seven gold medals today to push their three-day total to 31.

And Askuzaimey – who are part of the Malaysian para athletes that are being sponsored by Allianz through the National Sports Council – was not about to be left out when she emerged triumphant in the Women’s BC4.

Swimming continued to contribute the most number of gold medals with a further four – to add to the six they won on the first day and seven the previous day.

And today, Bryan Lau Sze Kai started the day with gold in the Men’s 100m freestyle (S140) to be followed by Rusdianto Rusmadi in the Men’s 100m Butterfly (S8), Muhammad Imaan Aiman in the Men’s 100m Butterfly (S14) and then Fraidden Dawan in the Men’s 100m Butterfly (S10).

Athletics gave out three gold medals through Mohammad Zikri Zakaria in the Men’s Shot Put (F55), Doriah Poulus in the Women’s Shot Put (F44) and Muhammad Ammar Aiman Nor Azmi in the Men’s 400m (T20).

Chee Chao Ming-Brady Chin ZI Rong then gave Malaysia their eighth gold medals on the day with victory in Table Tennis Men’s Doubles TT9.

It was Chao Ming-Brady’s second gold medal in the discipline following their win yesterday in the Men’s team Class 9.

At the end of the third day of competition, Malaysia have scooped up 33 gold medals, 27 silver medals and 18 bronzes.

Graphic Courtesy #MSN

