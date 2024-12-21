Western United have etched their name in the history books, becoming the first team to beat Auckland FC in the Isuzu UTE A-League after routing the record-breakers 4-0 in a statement performance.

Setup by a breath-taking three-goal first half, visiting Western United handed high-flying newcomers Auckland their first loss in the A-Leagues on Saturday while earning an early Christmas present.

Riku Danzaki, Noah Botic and Hiroshi Ibusuki struck in the first half, while Matt Grimaldi found the back of the net in the closing stages of a result described as a “dismantling” by the Sky Sport New Zealand commentators, who also labelled it as “the Grinch that stole Auckland’s Christmas”.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/auckland-fc-western-united-score-result-highlights-latest-news-a-league/

