Following a scintillating opening round of the new Ninja A-League campaign, aleagues.com.au brings you all the post-match analysis and reaction from some of the weekend’s key players.

Friday night’s 3-1 win over Western Sydney was a special one for Perth Glory for a number of reasons.

First on the list was the fact Stephen Peters’ side finally brought about an end to their away day woes in the Ninja A-League, a record which has blighted them since 2023.

For moe, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/a-league-women-round-1-reaction-press-conference-highlights-news/

#AFF

FootballAustralia

#ALeague

Like this: Like Loading...