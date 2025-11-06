Following a scintillating opening round of the new Ninja A-League campaign, aleagues.com.au brings you all the post-match analysis and reaction from some of the weekend’s key players.
Friday night’s 3-1 win over Western Sydney was a special one for Perth Glory for a number of reasons.
First on the list was the fact Stephen Peters’ side finally brought about an end to their away day woes in the Ninja A-League, a record which has blighted them since 2023.
For moe, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/a-league-women-round-1-reaction-press-conference-highlights-news/
#AFF
FootballAustralia
#ALeague