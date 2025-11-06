Asia’s elite are set to stake their claim for the ultimate prize in the AFC Women’s Champions League™ (AWCL) when the 2025/26 season kicks off its highly anticipated group showdowns on November 9 (Sunday).

The 12 contenders for the trophy in the second edition of the Continental club showpiece were split into three groups in September, which will be played in centralised venues.

The top six clubs as per the AFC Women’s Club Competition Ranking 2024/25 obtained direct entry to the Group Stage, with the remaining six qualifying via the Preliminary Stage, which featured a record 19 sides and concluded in August.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_womens_champions_league.html/news/group-stage-to-spark-quest-for-awcl-glory

