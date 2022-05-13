Meanwhile, Rins had this to say when asked about the people who helped him achieve his three premier class victories: “I’ve given everything to this team since 2017. Trying to give a lot of info to have a competitive, winning bike. Also, the team members have given everything. Since 2013 they’ve done everything. It was a big shock for me, a big shock for the team. In the end, I’ll find something for next year, I think. But for them, it will be more difficult. I feel very sorry because they’re a family to me. So let’s try to finish the season in the best way possible. Let’s enjoy our time with Suzuki.”