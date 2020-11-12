A devastating early onslaught has seen Sydney FC prevail 3-0 over the Australia U-23 Men’s side in Thursday night’s friendly clash at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

The Sky Blues scored all three goals inside the first 18 minutes as the A-League Champions demonstrated all their experience and continuity.

Midfielder Paulo Retre (fifth minute), Trent Buhagiar (14th) and Alexander Baumjohann (18th) all found the net for Steve Corica’s back-to-back title winners.

But the Aussie youngsters recovered from their early struggles to slowly work their way into the contest.

For more, please click on https://www.myfootball.com.au/news/live-australia-u-23s-v-sydney-fc-match-report-highlights-video-goals-updates-stream-olympic

