The federal government is pumping in RM22.5 million in additional costs in Malaysia’s bid to win medals – especially the elusive Olympics gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Cycling tops the list with RM8.37 million with badminton next on the list with an allocation of RM6.45 million, followed by diving (RM2.32 million); sailing (RM1.69 million); archery (RM940.710); golf (RM738.000); artistic gymnastics (RM644.906); karate (RM588.975) and swimming RM477.000.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman revealed the figures after holding meetings with the national sports associations whose athletes have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics or have been targetted to qualify.

”I believe the amount (RM22.5 million) is a good investment to give the final push for the Olympics as the athletes may need additional funding requirements,” said the Minister.

”Hopefully, we want to end the Olympics gold medal drought in Tokyo. With prayers and the support of the whole nation, we will be able to achieve that in Tokyo.”

So far 10 athletes have qualified for Tokyo Olympics – four each from diving and sailing, one each from archery and artistic gymnastics.

More, especially badminton, are expected to take the flight to Tokyo as the qualification process is still in progress.

At the last Olympics in Rio in 2016, Malaysia achieved its best-ever medal haul with four silvers and a bronze. RIZAL ABDULLAH