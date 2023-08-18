Stage 3 of the 2023 SPAR Swiss Epic thrilled and challenged with a loop through the trails of the Engadin, from St. Moritz, on Thursday, 17 August. The threat of thunderstorms enforced a shortening of the stage, with the highest peak Munt da San Murezzan deemed dangerous. The 2 680 metre high summit and 10 kilometres of the course were removed from the stage, but that only served to amplify the intensity of the racing.

The route still featured 2 100 metres of climbing, in just 58 kilometres, and included an ascent to Lej Alv at 2 543 metres above sea level. Fortunately, three of the world’s best flow trails remained in the course. The Marmotta Flow Trail provided the first thrill after the day’s opening climb, before the Olympia Flow Trail led downhill from the highest point of the day. Arguably saving the best for last, the Foppettas Flow Trail brought the stage to its conclusion and returned the teams to St. Moritz.

In the UCI Men’s race the day’s action revolved around the aggressive tactics of Torpado Factory’s Casey South and Jakob Dorigoni. While a puncture for Martin Stošek ensured nervous moments and a tentative second half of the stage for Canyon Northwave. The day begun however with South and Dorigoni on the charge.

South’s Stage 1 puncture had cost the team 18 minutes, which were further compounded when they lost an additional 33 minutes on Stage 2. This meant they were no concern for the top general classification teams and Torpado Factory were thus given free reign on the first climb of the day. South and Dorigoni built up a hand advantage, of nearly a minute; while in the favourites group Wout Alleman and Daniel Geismayr were working to put their rivals under pressure.

Bulls, BUFF MEGAMO and Team Laax faltered, leaving only Canyon Northwave following Wilier Pirelli. The top two teams were content to leave Torpado Factory out front, until Stošek punctured. “Martin cut his sidewall, hitting something in some long grass,” Marc Stutzmann explained. “We were only 2 kilometres from the tech zone, so we decided to ride there and change the wheel rather than try to plug the tyre.”

Sopping at the aid station to replace the wheel cost the yellow Ciovita jersey wearers roughly a minute and handed the impetus to Willier Pirelli. “We didn’t go all in after Canyon Northwave punctured, because there was still a long way to race and the altitude is dangerous. You can’t push too hard or you could blow up,” Allerman noted. “We measured out efforts until the last climb, then we went full gas.”

Before that final climb Alleman and Geismayr had caught Torpado Factory. In their chase to limit their losses so did Stošek and Stutzmann. The speed at the front made it impossible for Canyon Northwave to regain parity with Wilier Pirelli though. On the final descent, down the Foppettas Flow Trail, Alleman and Geismayr eked out a few seconds more, as Stošek nursed a rear tyre with the wrong tyre pressure home. The European Marathon Champion and his Austrian Marathon Champion