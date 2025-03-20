World Rugby has today announced Wilkinson Sword Intuition, a leading brand in women’s shaving and personal care, as the Official Shaving Partner of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

The partnership, which represents a significant marketing investment for the brand, underscores its commitment to supporting world-class events that foster a sense of pride and inspiration, while helping to elevate the profile of women’s sport on the global stage.

Women’s Rugby World Cup is a celebration of teamwork and determination while also recognising and celebrating players’ individual skills and strengths. This mirrors the ethos behind Intuition’s shaving range, which comprises of expert tools specifically designed for women to help remove hair across different areas of the body – legs, underarms, bikini and face.

As an official partner, Wilkinson Sword Intuition will harness the power of the tournament across multiple touchpoints to reach its core audience of women aged 25-44, through a full-funnel digital, social and shopper campaign, including the opportunity for fans to win tickets to the coveted Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 final at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday 27 September.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director, Sarah Massey, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Wilkinson Sword Intuition as the Official Shaving Partner for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 .

“Their commitment to amplifying the tournament through their extensive marketing approach aligns with our mission to increase the visibility of women’s rugby and reach new audiences and we look forward to working together towards what will be an unmissable tournament.”

Jola Maczkiewicz, Senior Brand Manager for Intuition at Edgewell Personal Care, said: “We are thrilled to be the official shaving partner of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. This iconic event represents performance at the highest level whilst also celebrating women’s individualities – which aligns to our brand ethos of providing women with the very best shaving tools, wherever they remove their hair. We look forward to bringing fans closer to the action on the pitch this summer!”

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will be the biggest edition of the tournament to date, celebrating the pinnacle of women’s rugby and highlighting the power of sport to inspire and bring communities together across the world.

