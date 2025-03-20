Formula E today announced the launch of its Official Hospitality Online Sales Platform in collaboration with Seat Unique. Through Seat Unique, Formula E and live event fans can access official premium and hospitality race-day experiences, with exclusive seating, fine dining, and behind-the-scenes access at some of the most iconic circuits in the world of Season 11 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Season 11 (2024-25) will see Formula E complete a 16-race calendar spanning 10 iconic urban venues, including Miami, Monaco, Tokyo, Berlin and London as it continues to pioneer sustainable racing around the world.Through Seat Unique, fans will be able to experience the Electric Lounge and the EMOTION CLUB packages, both of which feature a VIP Pit Lane walk taking them closer to the action than many other motorsports. The EMOTION CLUB, the series’ highest-tier hospitality also has trackside views, a resident DJ, racing simulators, world-class food and driver appearances. Season 11 marks a revolutionary chapter for Formula E with the debut of the GEN3 Evo – setting a new benchmark as the fastest-accelerating FIA single-seater, rocketing from 0-60 mph in an astonishing 1.82 seconds – 30% quicker than current Formula 1 cars. Robin Sherry, Founder and CEO at Seat Unique, said: “We’re delighted to team up with Formula E to offer fans a seamless way to access the very best premium hospitality experiences this season. It’s no surprise to us that excitement around Formula E is accelerating worldwide, and Seat Unique is helping both existing and new fans get closer than ever before to the action with VIP track experiences, racing simulators and driver appearances. We can’t wait to work with Formula E.” Darcey DZ Lingley, Premium Experience Director, Formula E, said:“This collaboration with Seat Unique represents a step forward in our approach to selling premium hospitality products and is ultimately driven by huge demand and interest in our growing sport. More fans than ever before – nearly 400m in fact – are attracted to and want to engage with the series, so this new platform offers them as well as commercial partners and prospects a seamless way to access and enjoy our exclusive race-day experiences worldwide.”Fans and prospective customers can explore and book hospitality packages now by visiting: https://www.seatunique.com/sport-tickets/motorsport/formula-e-hospitality-tickets

