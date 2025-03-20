ASICS Malaysia announced the appointment of Allison Yee, a celebrated Malaysian endurance athlete and influencer, as its newest brand ambassador. The partnership between ASICS Malaysia and Allison Yee represents the brand’s commitment in fostering a healthier and more active lifestyle in the female community.

Graduating with a degree in Food Science and Technology from University Putra Malaysia, Allison began her athletic journey with casual running in 2014. Over the years, she progressed into competitive endurance sports, making her mark in events like the 2019 SEA Games Duathlon, 2018 IRONMAN triathlon and 2024 Tokyo Marathon.

Beyond her success as an athlete, Allison has built a strong presence as a content creator, blending her passion for running in her early 20s. Her engaging content documenting her athletic progress has cultivated a loyal and growing fanbase. With her energetic approach, Allison has become a compelling voice for running and well-being in Malaysia, inspiring and empowering others to lead active lifestyles.

“I’m proud to be part of the ASICS family—a brand that’s been with me since I laced up my first pair of GEL-KAYANO. My passion for running has only grown stronger over the years, and I love sharing that journey with my peers—whether it’s through training tips or just motivating them to keep striving. With ASICS by my side, I hope to inspire more people to embrace an active lifestyle and discover the essence of sports,” said Allison Yee, Brand Ambassador of ASICS Malaysia.

“We are delighted and honoured to welcome Allison Yee into the ASICS family, as the newly appointed ASICS Malaysia Brand Ambassador. Her passion, perseverance, and commitment to pursuing her dreams, as well as leading a healthy lifestyle are a great representation of the brand’s essence. We are confident that Allison will inspire more Malaysians, especially women, to embrace an active lifestyle, embodying the ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’ philosophy,” shared Boon Tib Soom Nik, Country Manager of ASICS Malaysia.

MoveHER: ASICS Women’s Day Celebration

In celebration of International Women’s Day, ASICS Malaysia hosted the MoveHER event, dedicated to empowering women through fitness, wellness, and community. As part of the event, attendees participated in a Women in Sports sharing session and strength training workshop for running led by Ili Kamal and Allison Yee.

