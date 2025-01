Defending champions Victoria University College FC (VUC) scored one win and one draw in the opening week of the 2024/25 Vita Max Futsal League 1.

They started the new season on the right note when they beat SGF FC 4-1 before being held to a 2-2 draw by YRG FC.

#AFF

#MFF

Photos Courtesy #VUCFC

