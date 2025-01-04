Sungjae

Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama brilliantly charged into a one-stroke lead through 36-holes at The Sentry on Friday as he kept up his bold chase to begin his 2025 PGA TOUR campaign on a winning note.

The 32-year-old had plenty of reasons to be happy at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii as he snared eighth birdies for a bogey-free second round of 65 and 16-under total to lead from fellow major champion, Collin Morikawa (65) in the season-opening US$20 million Signature event.

Being the perfectionist that he is, Matsuyama was however disappointed he didn’t go lower as he made pars on three of the par-5s, including a frustrating three-putt on the 18th hole. “There was (frustration), but I’m definitely satisfied with where I am,” said Matsuyama, who earned his seventh career 36-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR.

Matsuyama’s trusty iron play saw him convert six birdies from inside of eighth feet while he drained a 35-footer on the par-3 11th hole with the new putter he put into his bag this week. He later missed a four-foot birdie chance on the last. Asked if he’ll keep using the new flatstick, Matsuyama, who has three other putters in his locker, said: “I don’t know. Might not be good to get used to it, so we’ll see how that goes. I was able to add on and play well, and so just everything was okay.”

The tenacious Japanese has established himself as the most successful Asian golfer on the PGA TOUR with 10 career titles, which included two victories last season, and he will be keen to add to his tally on the world’s famous holiday isle, which he also won the Sony Open in 2022.

Matsuyama’s back-to-back 65s also saw him equal his second-lowest 36-hole score on TOUR, and was one shy of his career-best 129 he opened with en route to victory at the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship last August.

“Obviously the views are beautiful here, I haven’t played well here (Kapalua) in a while, so it’s good to get off to a good start. I just have to believe I’m in good shape and ready to go, so that’s where I’m at,” said Matsuyama, who registered top-5s at The Sentry in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

After starting his second round with two bogeys in his first three holes, Korea’s Sungjae Im fought back with eight birdies to post a 67 and will enter the weekend rounds six off the pace. The two-time PGA TOUR winner has three top-10s in four starts at The Sentry, and is ready to add another top finish this week.

“I didn’t play well from the start. But I think I gradually found my game and was able to make a lot of birdies. I had four birdies in a row on the back nine, so I think I was able to finish well,” said the Korean.

“I think it’s a course where you can make a lot of birdies if the wind isn’t blowing. The tee shots are a little easier than other courses, and the greens are a little softer, so I think you can make 10 birdies if you’re in good shape. I’m still in a good position, so I’m going to focus a little bit more this weekend.”

Second-Round Notes – Friay, January 3, 2025

Weather: Partly cloudy. High of 79. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Second-Round Leaderboard

Pos. Player R1 R2 Total

1 Hideki Matsuyama 65 65 130 (-16)

2 Collin Morikawa 66 65 131 (-15)

T3 Corey Conners 66 66 132 (-14)

T3 Maverick McNealy 68 64 132 (-14)

T3 Tom Hoge 64 68 132 (-14)

T3 Thomas Detry 67 65 132 (-14)

Like this: Like Loading...