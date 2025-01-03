Central Coast Mariners debutant Arthur De Lima scored his first Isuzu UTE A-League goal to seal a 3-1 win over Brisbane Roar on Friday night.

A Walid Shour own goal gave the Mariners a first-half lead but the Roar launched a determined fightback, and equalised at 1-1 through Ben Halloran in the 71st minute.

But the Mariners found the answers to Brisbane’s comeback effort, as Harrison Steele and De Lima scored on either side of Hosine Bility’s send-off for a pair of second-half yellow cards as Brisbane suffered a seventh-consecutive home defeat – an equal Isuzu UTE A-League record (New Zealand Knights, 2005).

Brisbane’s 13th game without a win set a record for the club’s longest winless streak in Isuzu UTE A-League history.

For more, please click https://aleagues.com.au/news/brisbane-roar-central-coast-mariners-match-report-highlights-video/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

Photos Courtesy #BrisbaneRoar

Like this: Like Loading...