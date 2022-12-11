Thailand and Laos picked up wins in the two friendlies that were played last night as part of the run-up to the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 at the Thammasat Stadium.

Defending champions Thailand crushed ASEAN neighbours Myanmar 6-0 while Laos edged Thailand’s Under-23 side 1-0 in an earlier match.

It took Thailand just 11 minutes to carve out the lead when veteran striker Teerasil Dangda made good from the penalty spot.

Bordin Phala then pounced to score the second goal in the 29th minute as Thailand then finished the first half comfortably 4-0 in front – off an own goal from Nanda Kyaw (45th) and Sarach Yooyen’s firing finish from distant (45th+1).

Teerasil then made it 5-0 in the 58th minute as a second own goal from Nyein Chan completed the rout for Alexandre Polking’s men.

In the meantime, Laos beat Thailand 1-0 with the only goal coming off Billy Ketkeophomphone in the 29th minute.

For the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022, Laos are in Group B against Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Myanmar.

Thailand will start their title defence in Group A against the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia and Brunei DS.

