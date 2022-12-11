Rizal Memorial Stadium to host Philippines’ AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup home matches

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) announces that the home matches of the Philippine Men’s National Team for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 will be played at the historic Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The 12,000-seater stadium will host the Azkals’ home matches against Brunei Darussalam on 23 December 2022 and Indonesia on 02 January 2023.

For their away matches, the Azkals will face Cambodia on 20 December 2022 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and Thailand on 26 December 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand.

