Lion City Sailors made a winning start to their title defence of the 2022 AIA Singapore Premier League (SPL) when they beat Hougang United FC 3-1 in their first game of the new season.

After picking up the season-opening Singapore Charity Shield the previous week with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Albirex Niigata, the Lion City Sailors had to play catch up once again when Hougang grabbed the lead through Pedro Bortoluzo early in the seventh minute.

But Lion City drew level through Kim Shin-wook (24th minute) just before the half, before adding further goals off Iqram Rifqi (67th) and Diego Lopes (86th) for the win.

In the meantime, Tanjong Pagar United pulled an upset 2-0 win over former champions Albirex Niigata FC.

Two early goals from Reo Nishiguchi in the first and tenth minute were enough to give Tanjong Pagar their first full points of the new season.

2022 AIA SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

RESULTS

Albirex Niigata 0-2 Tanjong Pagar United

Balestier Khalsa 2-2 Tampines Rovers

Lion City Sailors 3-1 Hougang United

#AFF

#FAS

Pictures Courtesy #SPL

