The records have tumbled all the way through #RWC2025, starting from the opening game and set to end in a thrilling climax at the Allianz Stadium this Saturday.

Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director Sarah Massey says “we are witnessing a generational moment” as a record-breaking Rugby World Cup 2025 heads for a thrilling finale at a sold-out Allianz Stadium this Saturday.

The records have tumbled all through the tournament – starting on the opening night where 42,723 were at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland to witness England take on USA. It was a record attendance for a Women’s Rugby World Cup, but not one that will still be standing by this time next week thanks to the historic final we have in store.

England won on that opening night, and have kept winning games since – all the way up to their victory against France over the weekend which was played in front of a packed house of 25,478. Along with the other semi-final between Canada and New Zealand, more than 50,000 came to watch the penultimate round of the Rugby World Cup at Ashton Gate – another record.

Those numbers add to an overall figure of 440,000 tickets sold during this Rugby World Cup, which is 100,000 more than the original objective laid out by World Cup and three times more than the number sold for a delayed Rugby World Cup 2021 only three years ago.

“It’s an extraordinary milestone that surpasses even our best expectations,” Massey said at Rugby World Cup 2025’s Tournament Weekly Conference on Monday.

“We will set a new world record attendance for a women’s match at the final – surpassing Paris 2024, the Women’s Six Nations, and doubling the attendance we saw at Eden Park in the last World Cup final.

“When we look back at Rugby World Cup attendances through recent history, it’s clear: we are witnessing a generational moment, and the trajectory of women’s rugby is only moving upwards.”

The tournament will conclude on Saturday, where over 80,000 people will be in attendance to watch the Red Roses take on Canada in a replay of the 2014 final, before which New Zealand will take on France in the Bronze Final. Massey says fans can expect “a rocking atmosphere” on the final day of what has been the biggest women’s rugby tournament in history.

“Finals day is going to be spectacular,” Massey continued. “Congratulations to Canada and England for earning their place in the Rugby World Cup Final. Both teams have shown incredible spirit and skill, and we can’t wait to see them go head-to-head for the ultimate accolade.

“Fans coming to Allianz Stadium can expect a rocking atmosphere, with a full house, music, and entertainment throughout the day – including a special performance by British artist Sophie Lloyd, so get in early to not miss any of it. It’s going to be a true celebration of rugby, both on and off the pitch.”

There will also be chance to celebrate some of the stars of the game on Saturday night, with Canada’s Sophie de Goede and England’s Megan Jones both hoping to lead their team to victory in the final as well as scoop the Women’s Player of the Year award in partnership with HSBC.

They will have competition from New Zealand’s Jorja Miller, who has been nominated for that award as well as being nominated for the 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year. For the latter, Miller is up against team-mate and try-scoring sensation Braxton Sorensen-McGee as well as Fiji’s Josifini Neihamu.

With the queens of the game being lauded in front of a packed house at the home of English rugby, it is set to be a night that will live long in the memory and be recognised, as Massey said, as a generational moment.

There has have been other milestones moments to celebrate here and beyond, with a full female team of groundkeepers in charge across the country in what is a first at a rugby event, and the recent announcement of the launch of the WXV Global Series. The new competition will provide over 100 fixtures in the next four-year cycle, bringing together the world’s top 18 teams which promises even further growth in the women’s game.

“The stage is set. The number one team in the world will face the number two team in the grand finale on Saturday, in front of a sell-out crowd at Twickenham,” Rugby World Cup 2025 Competition Director Yvonne Nolan said.

“Speaking as someone who once had the privilege of playing on this stage, it’s almost hard to believe what we are about to witness.

“This is a thrilling time for women’s rugby. And we are only just getting started.” – www.world.rugby

