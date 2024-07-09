John Gutierrez, the President of the Philippines Football Federation (PFF) said that ‘Women’s League is a priority’ and that there will be a PFF Women’s League for 2024.“There will definitely be a women’s league this year,” Gutierrez said. “We’re looking at two divisions for the women’s league. Rest assured that this is a priority for the federation. We are looking to capitalize on what our women could do in football.”The PFF held the Women’s League for the first time last year with ten teams participating.After 49 matches and 230 goals, Kaya-Iloilo were crowned champions. #AFF#PFF

