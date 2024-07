A close 1-0 win over Davao Aguilas UMak FC at the Rizal Memorial Stadium gave Kaya FC-Iloilo their second Philippine Football League (PFL) title in two years.

An early 18th minute penalty from Jarvey Gayoso was enough to give Kaya FC their 37th point of the season with a game in hand still to play.

Kaya FC will formally wrap up the league title on 15 July 2024 against Loyola FC.

On second is Dynamic Herb Cebu FC with 33 points.

#AFF

#PFF

#PFL

#KayaFC

Like this: Like Loading...