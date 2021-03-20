With just under one year to go to the start of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade22, the timetable and qualification system for the competition have been released.

The three-day competition, which will be held from Friday 18 March to Sunday 20 March, 2022, at the Serbian capital’s Stark Arena, will get underway with action in the men’s heptathlon and women’s pentathlon on the morning of the first day and conclude with the women’s and men’s 4x400m relay on the evening of the last.

Reflecting the programmes at the 2016 edition in Portland and the 2018 edition in Birmingham, the championships will feature straight finals in the field events and medallists will be decided during five of the six sessions.

Athletes competing in individual events can qualify by achieving the entry standard, by World Indoor Tour Wildcard for event winners in the 2021 and 2022 World Indoor Tours or by virtue of their position in the World Rankings, where necessary, to meet the target numbers in each event.

World Athletics will invite 12 athletes to compete in the pentathlon and heptathlon as follows: winners of the 2021 Combined Events Challenge, the five best athletes from the 2021 world outdoor lists (maximum one per country), the five best athletes from the 2022 world indoor lists and one additional athlete at the discretion of World Athletics.

Timetable | Qualification system and entry standards

On Thursday (18), local organisers marked One Year to Go with the launch of the official website and with the activation of a countdown clock in Belgrade’s central Terazije Square.

Inaugurated in 1987, the World Indoor Championships will celebrate its 18th edition in Belgrade.

