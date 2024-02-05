With less than four weeks to go until the first champion is crowned, organisers have today (5) revealed the medals specially commissioned for the World Athletics Indoor

Championships Glasgow 24 following a design competition.

Taking place from 1-3 March, the World Athletics Indoor Championships will feature more than 700 athletes as they compete across 26 events.

Although this is the 19th edition of the championships, this is the first time the event has been held in Scotland. This is reflected in the design of the medals, which incorporate the thistle inspired event brand, complemented by a selection of well-known Glasgow landmarks around its outer rim, giving athletes a little piece of Glasgow to remember their triumph, long after they leave the city.

Other recent WIC Glasgow 24 news

On Thursday (1), the one month to go milestone was marked with the announcement of Scottee the Scottish Terrier as the official event mascot.

On Friday (2), four Scottish running aces – Eilidh Doyle, Allan Wells, Yvonne Murray-Mooney and Tom McKean – came together for the opening of the MOWA Exhibition in Glasgow.

