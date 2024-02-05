The 13th ASEAN Para Games 2025, to be hosted for the second time in 18 years in Thailand, is set to be the biggest in the history of the biennial regional multi-para sports extravaganza.

Scheduled in Nakhon Ratchasima in January 2026, the Korat Games may see the biggest number of sports and disciplines to be offered to participating contingents and athletes.

The organisers are prepared to host up to 19 sports, making it the biggest ever ASEAN Para Games in terms of sports, events and number of participating athletes. It surpassed the previous highest of 16 sports contested at the 2017 Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Korat, located some 300 kilometres away from the capital city of Bangkok, will host the week-long 2025 Games, scheduled from 20-26 January 2026, which will see the participation of athletes and officials from all 11 Southeast Asian nations.

The list of 19 sports was disclosed at a recent preliminary meeting conducted virtually between the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) and stakeholders of the Korat 2025 Games, including the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Thailand.

APSF President Major General Osoth Bhavilai presided the meeting which was also attended by APSF Secretary-General Senior Colonel Dr Wandee Tosuwan, NPC Thailand president Naiyanobh Bhirombhakdi, APSF Vice-President and Chairman of Sports Walter Torres and key members of the APSF Secretariat.

The virtual meeting was convened to discuss the preliminary findings of the Expression of Interest (EOI) exercise initiated by the APSF secretariat to gather members’ interests and feedback on the sports to be included in the upcoming ASEAN Para Games.

The meeting also discussed the possible sports to be considered in the next two editions of the ASEAN Para Games in Kuala Lumpur in 2027 and Singapore in 2029. Also present at the meeting were NPC Malaysia secretary-general Datuk R. Subramaniam (representing Malaysia) and NPC Singapore president Dr Teo-Koh Sock Miang.

Thailand has offered to host archery, para-athletics, badminton, boccia, chess, para-cycling, Football 5-A-Side, CP Football, goalball, judo, para powerlifting, shooting, para-swimming, table tennis, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, E-Sports and wheelchair fencing.

The inclusion of another sport, Tenpin Bowling, however, is subject to final approval from the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) due to venue issues.

APSF Secretary-General Dr Wandee Tosuwan said: “The preliminary meeting was held specifically to deliberate and discuss the findings of our EOI exercise. For now, it’s a positive start and there will be more engagement and meetings with the organisers and member countries to ensure that preparations are on track.

“NPC Thailand has also provided us with clearer feedback on the proposed number of sports and other aspects of preparation. The matter will be further discussed and brought to the attention of the APSF Executive Committee as well as the Board of Governors,” said Dr Wandee.

Like this: Like Loading...