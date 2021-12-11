The World Athletics Indoor Tour will offer enhanced competition opportunities next year with its biggest calendar yet, comprising 38 meetings spread across 14 countries in Europe, North America and Asia.

The expanded tour will broaden the geographical spread of meetings around the world and incorporate additional area level competitions.

Heading into its seventh season, the World Athletics Indoor Tour will feature seven Gold level meetings in 2022, kicking off in Karlsruhe on 28 January and culminating in Madrid on 2 March.

With 50 days to go until the first Gold level meeting, athletes already announced include world pole vault record-holder Mondo Duplantis for the INIT Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe and the Müller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham, with Olympic 800m silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson due to join him in Birmingham. The Millrose Games is set to star Olympic 800m champion Athing Mu, two-time world indoor 800m silver medallist Ajee Wilson, Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser, world shot put champion Joe Kovacs and US 1500m champions Elle Purrier St Pierre and Cole Hocker.

The scoring disciplines on the World Athletics Indoor Tour rotate each year. For 2022 the Gold level scoring disciplines will be:

Women: 400m, 1500m, 60m hurdles, high jump, long jump

Men: 60m, 800m, 3000m/5000m, pole vault, triple jump, shot put

Each athlete’s best three results will count towards their overall point score. The athlete with the most points in each scoring discipline at the end of the tour will be declared the winner and will be awarded a USD$10,000 bonus along with a wild card entry for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22.

Each Gold meeting will offer at least USD$7000 in prize money for each individual discipline on the programme, including USD$3000 to the winner.

Silver meetings in the expanded tour will award at least USD$30,000 (at least $4000 per discipline and respecting gender equality) and Bronze meetings will offer at least USD$12,000 (at least $2500 per discipline and respecting gender equality).

Due to the pandemic, planned dates and venues could change as the season approaches. Broadcast details will be confirmed early in the new year.

Calendar – World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold

28 Jan – INIT Indoor Meeting, Karlsruhe, Germany

29 Jan – Millrose Games, Manhattan NY, USA

6 Feb – New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Staten Island NY, USA

17 Feb – Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais, Lievin, France

19 Feb – Müller Indoor Grand Prix, Birmingham, UK

22 Feb – Copernicus Cup, Torun, Poland

2 Mar – World Indoor Tour Madrid 2022, Madrid, Spain

– Full calendar of all Gold, Silver and Bronze World Athletics Indoor Tour meetings

– Meeting organiser details and disciplines per meeting

World Athletics

