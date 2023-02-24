The World Match Racing Tour (WMRT) today announced its 2023 world championship season with a fifteen-event schedule across ten countries, including the return of founding Tour events – the Congressional Cup/USA, Match Cup Sweden and Bermuda Gold Cup.
The WMRT Final will take place in Shenzhen, China from 12-17 December with a USD200,000 prize purse. 2023 will mark the 23rd consecutive season of the Tour, the longest running professional series in sailing.
The 2023 WMRT season will comprise of ‘World Tour’ events and ‘World Championship’ events, opening with the Ficker Cup and the 58th edition of the Congressional Cup Regatta in April hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club in California, USA. The Congressional Cup is the oldest continuously held sailing match race regatta in the world.
All events are organised under World Sailing rules as Open match racing events, allowing both men and women skippers, as well as mixed teams to compete. ‘World Championship’ level events award higher points to the annual WMRT leader-board.
“We are delighted to finally announce the 2023 WMRT season” commented WMRT Executive Director James Pleasance. “We are also thrilled for the return of the Tour’s founding events The Congressional Cup, Match Cup Sweden and Bermuda Gold Cup, and we are looking forward to seeing both familiar teams and many new faces on the Tour this year. We are also looking forward to hosting the WMRT Final in Shenzhen, China at the end of the year now the country has re-opened.”
2023 World Match Racing Tour Schedule (Dates include Practice Days)
- Ficker Cup, Long Beach, CA, USA, 13–16 April
- *Congressional Cup, Long Beach, CA, 17–22 April
- Szczecin Match Race, Poland, 27-30 April
- Porto Montenegro Match Race, 11-14 May
- NJK Open Spring Cup, Finland, 18-21 May
- OM International Ledro Match Race, Italy, 22-25 June
- *GKSS Match Cup Sweden, 4–8 July
- Internationaux France Match Race, Pornichet, France, 27-30 July
- Chicago Grand Slam, USA, 17-20 August
- International Match Race for the Detroit Cup, USA, 23-27 August
- Thompson Cup, Oyster Bay NY, USA, 29 August – 2 September
- Oakcliff International, Oyster Bay NY, USA, 5-9 September
- Baltic Match Race, Estonia, 20-24 September
- *Bermuda Gold Cup, 2-7 October
- *WMRT FINAL/ Shenzhen Bao’an Match Cup, China, 12-17 December
*World Championship (WC) Events