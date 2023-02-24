The FIM and Dorna WSBK organization would like to provide the following clarification on the situation of the HONDA WorldSSP (CBR600RR) machines due to race at Phillip Island and Mandalika in the first two rounds of the 2023 Motul FIM Supersport World Championship.

As a result of a logistical and customs problem, it was impossible for Honda to present the engine (and the other mandatory parts) in time to proceed with the FIM Phase 2 Homologation. Although the FIM Phase 2 Homologation is in progress it is very unlikely that this motorcycle can be homologated in time.

The FIM Permanent Bureau has decided to grant a waiver to Honda provided that all manufacturers involved in the 2023 Motul FIM Supersport World Championship agree.

The unanimous agreement confirmed today by the MSMA will allow Honda and its Petronas MIE-MS Racing HONDA WorldSSP team to participate in the first two rounds of the 2023 Championship.

All points scored by the Petronas MIE-MS Racing HONDA WorldSSP team will remain pending until phase 2 of the FIM homologation is completed at the latest before the first European round to be held in Assen from April 21-23.

