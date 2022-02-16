The partnership will see the world’s leading express and logistics partner, DHL team up with the pinnacle event in women’s 15s rugby which is set to take place in New Zealand from 8 October to 12 November, 2022.

DHL has partnered with Rugby World Cup events in 2011, 2015 and most recently 2019, and has been a longstanding supporter of the global game.

As a current partner of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, which this season features six women’s tournaments and is contested by 12 of the world’s leading women’s rugby sevens teams, DHL’s commitment to Rugby World Cup 2021 further cements their dedication to supporting the women’s game.

Commenting on the announcement of the partnership, World Rugby Chief Executive, Alan Gilpin, said: “DHL is a valued and committed partner of rugby globally and it gives us great pleasure to welcome them on board for Rugby World Cup 2021, the showpiece event in women’s 15s rugby.

“With the year of the tournament finally upon us our preparation for Rugby World Cup 2021 is advancing extremely well and having a trusted logistics partner in DHL part of the partner family is crucial to ensuring we deliver the very best for both players and fans alike later this year.”

Elliott Santon, Head of Global Sponsorships, DHL Express, commented” “DHL is well recognised for its longstanding partnerships and association with rugby on a global level with a clear focus and commitment to support the growth of women’s rugby. Our partnership with Rugby World Cup 2021 further reinforces our position on supporting women in sport, which is a key pillar of our global sponsorship strategy. We look forward to working with World Rugby yet again for what I’m sure will be a very successful tournament”.

Today’s announcement comes less than a week until the Rugby World Cup 2021 Final Qualification Tournament which will be staged in Dubai on 19th and 25th February and will see Colombia, Kazakhstan and Scotland compete for the final spot in New Zealand later this year.

In its role as the Official Logistics Partner of Rugby World Cup 2021, DHL will build on its previous sponsorships of Rugby World Cup tournaments through in-stadia branding, DHL ball carrier promotion and logistics provision for teams and tournament organisers.

